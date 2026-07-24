IBM's Hans Dekkers India poised for faster enterprise AI adoption
Business
India could adopt enterprise AI faster than many other markets, fueled by its deep open source talent pool and growing demand from businesses and governments.
Hans Dekkers, IBM's Asia-Pacific general manager, called India "a force to be reckoned with" and pointed out that rapid economic growth is helping speed up AI adoption.
IBM expects shift to specialized models
Dekkers explained that companies worldwide are likely to move toward smaller, specialized AI models instead of just relying on massive ones.
For IBM, India's strong tech skills and growing market make it a strategic market for its hybrid cloud and AI solutions.
The main challenge? Organizations still need to train up and get ready before they can fully dive into using AI at scale.