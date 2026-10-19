IBM's Sandip Patel urges digital swaraj to control data access
IBM India and South Asia managing director Sandip Patel is urging a push for digital "swaraj": basically, self-rule over our digital lives.
At an event in Mumbai, he pointed out that with all the global tensions and regulatory requirements, it's more important than ever for organizations to know exactly where their data lives and to keep control over who can access it.
IBM offers Bharat Core for AI
To help with these challenges, IBM announced in March its Sovereign Core so clients can keep their data operations under local control.
For India specifically, there's now Bharat Core, customized for the country's AI needs.
Plus, IBM is teaming up with startups and supporting homegrown tech through partnerships like the one with MeitY Startup Hub.
It's all part of building a stronger digital ecosystem in India.