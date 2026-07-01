IBPS announces 2027-28 recruitment 6,715 PO posts MT SO roles

IBPS exam schedule and eligibility online

The full details on eligibility and exam patterns go live today on ibps.in.

PO and MT prelims happen in August, with mains in October, and interviews between November and December.

SO prelims are set for September or October, followed by mains and interviews later in the year.

Final results and provisional allotments will be out by January 2027.

Make sure you check the criteria before applying!