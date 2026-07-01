IBPS announces 2027-28 recruitment 6,715 PO posts MT SO roles
Business
IBPS just dropped its big recruitment notice for 2027-28: there are 6,715 Probationary Officer (PO) spots up for grabs in public sector banks, plus Management Trainee (MT) and Specialist Officer (SO) roles.
If you're interested, applications are open from today until July 21, so don't wait too long!
IBPS exam schedule and eligibility online
The full details on eligibility and exam patterns go live today on ibps.in.
PO and MT prelims happen in August, with mains in October, and interviews between November and December.
SO prelims are set for September or October, followed by mains and interviews later in the year.
Final results and provisional allotments will be out by January 2027.
Make sure you check the criteria before applying!