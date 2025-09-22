Next Article
IBPS PO prelims results likely soon: Here's when, how
Business
If you took the IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims in August, your wait is almost over—results are expected to be announced shortly.
Just head to ibps.in with your registration details to check your score as soon as they're out.
Mains on October 12
The prelims were a quick 60-minute, 100-mark test (with a penalty for wrong answers), but remember: these scores just decide if you move on.
Clear this round and you'll get an admit card for the mains on October 12, which covers everything from Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis and Interpretation.
Stay focused!