India accelerates trade negotiations with US during Goyal's visit today

India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal will meet with Trump adminitration officials in Washington DC today. The visit comes amid the ongoing tariff tensions between India and the United States. Goyal's main objective during this trip will be to negotiate a "mutually beneficial" trade deal and reduce friction over the 50% tariffs imposed on Indian goods, amid tensions related to India's purchase of Russian oil.

Delegation exchange Visit is a follow-up to American delegation's trip to India The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said Goyal's visit is a follow-up to an American delegation's trip to India on September 16. "Positive discussions were held on various aspects of the trade deal, and it was decided to intensify efforts in this regard," the ministry added. This visit comes after Goyal met his American counterpart Howard Lutnick during his last trip in May this year.

Trade tensions Trump's push for Europe to impose more sanctions on India Goyal's trip comes as Trump pushes Europe to impose more sanctions on India and China, the largest consumers of Russian oil. The US President has also recently announced a $100,000 application fee for H-1B visas, worrying many Indian workers in America. The Indian government responded by saying this move could have "humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families."