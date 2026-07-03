IC Electricals IPO fully subscribed within hours seeks 48 cr

IC Electricals institutional quota 10% subscribed

Institutional buyers were a bit slower, with only 10% of their portion taken up so far.

Earlier, anchor investors like Bengal Finance and Investment and SageOne-Flagship Growth OE Fund pitched in ₹13.54 crore ahead of the launch.

Shares are already trading at more than a 40% premium on the gray market, a sign people are pretty excited about this one.

The company intends to utilize ₹33.6 crore of proceeds for working capital requirements and the remaining funds for general corporate purposes.