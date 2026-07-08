ICAI launches ICAI TV 2.0 as central CA video hub Business Jul 08, 2026

ICAI just rolled out ICAI TV 2.0, its new and improved video platform for Chartered Accountancy (CA) students and members.

Now, everything from webinars to expert talks is in one place, making it easier to keep up with the latest in the accounting world.

This upgrade is part of ICAI's push to make digital learning smoother and more accessible for everyone.