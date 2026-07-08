ICAI launches ICAI TV 2.0 as central CA video hub
Business
ICAI just rolled out ICAI TV 2.0, its new and improved video platform for Chartered Accountancy (CA) students and members.
Now, everything from webinars to expert talks is in one place, making it easier to keep up with the latest in the accounting world.
This upgrade is part of ICAI's push to make digital learning smoother and more accessible for everyone.
Features personalized dashboards and watchlists
With features like personalized dashboards, watchlists, better search, and a clean interface, ICAI TV 2.0 gives you access to over 4,700 educational videos plus more than 500 webinars every year, all available anytime on your phone or laptop.
It's all about helping CA students and professionals stay sharp, learn on their schedule, and never miss an update in the field.