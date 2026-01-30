ICAI pushes for major tax tweaks in Budget 2026-27
ICAI has handed over its wishlist for the upcoming Union Budget, calling for bigger relief on tax disputes, higher search limits, and easier compliance.
They want thresholds raised so fewer people get caught up in litigation, plus smoother digital tracking of TDS and TCS.
Why should you care?
If these changes go through, things like joint tax filing for married couples (with a big exemption), higher basic exemption limits, and better deductions could mean more money in your pocket.
The goal is to cut red tape, make taxes simpler, and boost growth—so young professionals and entrepreneurs might find it a bit easier to do business or just file their returns without headaches.