ICAI reopens CA Final November 2026 registrations from August 1-5
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Missed your shot at registering for the CA Final November 2026 exams?
ICAI is giving you another chance: registration will reopen from August 1-5, 2026.
If you didn't make it during the July window, now's your moment to sign up.
ICAI group dates and 5,300+ jobs
The exams are split into two groups: Group one on November 2, 4, and 6; Group two on November 9, 11, and 13.
Plus, ICAI's campus placement program is rolling out interviews in 29 cities with 78 companies offering more than 5,300 jobs, so finishing the exam could open some pretty exciting doors.