ICC head Harsh Pati Singhania urges digital trade, AI rules

ICC using AI for SME finance

Singhania's big goal is to get governments working together on connected digital systems, so trading across borders isn't such a headache, especially for small and medium-sized businesses.

He also wants clear global rules for responsible AI use, and he sees India playing a bigger role in shaping these changes as its influence grows.

Plus, the ICC is using AI to help small companies get better access to finance by improving risk checks and updating regulations.