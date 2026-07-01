ICC head Harsh Pati Singhania urges digital trade, AI rules
Harsh Pati Singhania, the new head of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), is pushing hard for digital trade and better AI rules.
He pointed out that nearly 90% of global trade paperwork is still done on paper, pretty old-school and inefficient.
The ICC's Digital Standards Initiative has already set digital standards for most essential documents, aiming to speed things up worldwide.
ICC using AI for SME finance
Singhania's big goal is to get governments working together on connected digital systems, so trading across borders isn't such a headache, especially for small and medium-sized businesses.
He also wants clear global rules for responsible AI use, and he sees India playing a bigger role in shaping these changes as its influence grows.
Plus, the ICC is using AI to help small companies get better access to finance by improving risk checks and updating regulations.