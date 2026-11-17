ICE launches tool predicting US data center project delays
ICE just rolled out a new tool that predicts delays in building US data centers: think places that power AI.
It checks things like permits, utility costs, and local economics across more than 3,100 counties, and has been right about 77% of the time based on past projects.
Lawmakers call pause on data centers
With Democrats gaining ground in the latest midterm elections, there is more focus on how these big tech projects impact the environment.
Lawmakers like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are even calling for a pause on new data centers until rules around energy use and environmental protection catch up.
ICE says its tool estimates the risk of US data-center projects being delayed or halted as these debates heat up.