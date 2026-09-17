Icelandic treble raises $18 million, bringing total funding above $40 million
Icelandic startup Treble just scored $18 million in new funding, bumping its total to more than $40 million.
Co-founded by acoustic engineers Finnur Pind and Jesper Pedersen, Treble is building a simulation platform that helps companies generate synthetic data for speech enhancement, noise suppression, and model training, and evaluate voice AI models for gadgets.
Treble, Hugging Face launch speech benchmark
Treble's tech generates synthetic voice data: think better speech enhancement, noise suppression, and smarter wearables.
They're also partnering with Hugging Face to launch a benchmark for speech recognition models across different realistic conditions.
Francois Ruether, VP of Paladin Capital Group, says, "Our thesis is that, as more products depend on understanding sound, this infrastructure becomes increasingly valuable across voice AI, wearables, robotics, and physical AI. Customers retain ownership of their models, products, and development workflows, while benefiting from a shared foundation of a simulation-native acoustic infrastructure layer."