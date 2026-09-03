ICICI Bank buys 2% in ICICI Prudential Life for ₹1,470cr
Business
ICICI Bank just bumped up its stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, going from 50.9% to about 52.8%.
It bought an extra 2% from its UK partner, Prudential plc, for ₹1,470 crore through several stock market deals between July and early September 2026.
Prudential sells stake for Bharti Life
Prudential had to cut its stake because of regulations: it wants to buy a big chunk (75%) of Bharti Life Insurance but can only do that if it brings its holding in ICICI Prudential Life down to 10%.
Before this sale, Prudential owned 21.9%, so selling was the only way forward for its expansion plans.