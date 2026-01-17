ICICI Bank extends Sandeep Bakhshi's run as MD-CEO till 2028

ICICI Bank just gave Sandeep Bakhshi another two years as MD and CEO, keeping him at the helm until October 2028. Bakhshi, who's been with ICICI for several decades and took over as CEO in 2018 after Chanda Kochhar stepped down, is an alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur.

Why does this matter? Bakhshi's leadership has seriously turned things around for ICICI Bank—bad loans dropped to just 1.6%, net NPAs are under 0.4%, and returns on assets have jumped above 2%.

The board approved his re-appointment, and markets seem happy, reflecting real confidence in his steady hand.

Who is Sandeep Bakhshi? He's a long-timer at ICICI, who has been with the bank for decades.

With a background in management, he stepped up during a tricky time for the bank and has been credited with bringing stability and growth since then.