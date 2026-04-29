The feature is available on iMobile app

ICICI Bank's new feature lets you skip UPI PIN

By Mudit Dube 04:01 pm Apr 29, 202604:01 pm

What's the story

ICICI Bank has launched biometric authentication for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions on its mobile banking app, iMobile. The new feature allows users to authorize payments of up to ₹5,000 with their fingerprint or facial recognition instead of entering a UPI PIN. This is part of the bank's effort to improve convenience and security by reducing manual input and lowering risks like PIN exposure in public spaces.