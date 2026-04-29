ICICI Bank's new feature lets you skip UPI PIN
What's the story
ICICI Bank has launched biometric authentication for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions on its mobile banking app, iMobile. The new feature allows users to authorize payments of up to ₹5,000 with their fingerprint or facial recognition instead of entering a UPI PIN. This is part of the bank's effort to improve convenience and security by reducing manual input and lowering risks like PIN exposure in public spaces.
Versatility
Peer-to-peer transfers and merchant payments
The new feature from ICICI Bank allows biometric verification for peer-to-peer transfers, QR code-based merchant payments, and online transactions. However, it's important to note that transactions exceeding ₹5,000 will still require the existing UPI PIN. This way, users can enjoy the convenience of biometric authentication while also maintaining a level of security for high-value transactions.
Accessibility
Trend among banks to strengthen authentication mechanisms
The biometric authentication feature is available on the latest versions of the iMobile app. Android users can use fingerprint authentication, while those using iOS devices can avail facial recognition. This move comes as part of a larger trend among banks to strengthen authentication mechanisms in digital payments, in line with RBI's focus on improving security and user safety in the digital payments ecosystem.