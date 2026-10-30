ICICI Bank raises FD rates under ₹3Cr, seniors hit 7.20%
ICICI Bank just bumped up its select fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for amounts under ₹3 crore.
Seniors get the biggest boost, with returns now reaching up to 7.20%, while everyone else can earn up to 6.60%.
If you or your family are thinking about FDs, it might be a good time to check them out.
ICICI Bank FD rates by tenure
For regular depositors, FDs of two years and one day to three years now offer 6.55%, and FDs of three years and one day to 10 years give you 6.60%.
Senior citizens see even better numbers: for senior citizens, FDs of two years and one day to three years — 7.05%; and three years and one day to five years — 7.20%.
Shorter-term options were tweaked too, with rates starting at 2.75% for as little as seven days, going up to 6.30% for deposits of 18 months to two years, so there's something here for every savings plan.