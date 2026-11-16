ICICI Bank revises NRI savings service charges effective December 1

You'll get three free cash deposits or withdrawals each month; after that, it's ₹4 per ₹1,000 (minimum ₹150).

For cash deposits and withdrawals, you get three free transactions each month; after that, it's ₹4 per ₹1,000 (minimum ₹150) when the monthly value limit is exceeded.

For ECS debit returns, the fee jumps from ₹500 for the first instance to ₹550 for the second and third times in a month.

If you're a qualifying NRI Private Banking or NRI Premium/Premia customer meeting the stated eligibility criteria, you get up to 15 free transactions monthly, and now your investments across different assets count toward your relationship value too.

GST is extra on all these charges.