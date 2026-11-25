ICICI Bank shares hit ₹1,650, 6th gain in 7 days
ICICI Bank just hit a new record, with its shares jumping over 4% to ₹1,650.
This marks the sixth win in seven trading days, thanks to strong loan and deposit growth and very few bad loans weighing it down.
JPMorgan gives ICICI overweight, ₹1,800 target
JPMorgan is seriously impressed, calling ICICI their top pick among private banks and giving it an "overweight" rating. They've set a target price of ₹1,800 (that's about 13.5% higher).
Plus, the RBI sees ICICI as crucial for the financial system, so the bank keeps extra capital handy for stability.
While there are some small worries about tractor and gold loans, big losses aren't expected unless gold prices crash.