ICICI Bank to introduce new credit card rewards, fees in 2026

Big spends on transport (over ₹50,000) will now get hit with a 1% fee. The popular BookMyShow buy-one-get-one movie offer isn't free anymore—you'll need to spend at least ₹25,000 each quarter to unlock it. HPCL Super Saver cards can earn points on insurance spends up to ₹40,000 per month.

New fees you should know about

Add-on Emeralde Metal cards issued on or after January 15, 2026 will cost a one-time ₹3,500.

Paying cash at branches gets pricier too: the fee jumps from ₹100 to ₹150 per transaction.

There are also fresh charges for loading third-party wallets (1% fee on transactions of ₹5,000 or more) and a separate 2% fee on transactions on online gaming platforms, plus higher currency conversion rates on select travel and shopping cards.

