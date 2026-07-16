ICICI Lombard profits fall 46% to ₹403cr despite premium growth

CFO Gopal Balachandran shared that, aside from these unusual hits, their core business stayed steady with a combined ratio of 102.3%.

The Supreme Court's move could push up industry-wide losses in motor insurance by up to 15%, costing ICICI Lombard ₹165 crore this quarter alone.

Even so, the team says they're sticking to smart underwriting and aiming for long-term returns of 18% to 20%.

Growth is still strong in key areas like motor and health insurance, proof that they're not letting these bumps slow them down.