ICICI Lombard Q1 profit drops 46% after Supreme Court order

The Supreme Court now requires insurance payouts for unpaid domestic work by homemakers, which means higher compensation in accident cases.

ICICI Lombard's CEO Sanjeev Mantri said this could push up the motor TP loss ratio of the industry by 12% to 15%.

While the company's net premium underwritten rose 17.7%, its gross direct premium grew 7.5% against an industry growth of 10.9%, and it's hoping a review petition might bring some relief.