ICICI Lombard's Q2 profit rises 18% YoY to ₹820 crore
ICICI Lombard just posted a net profit of ₹819.5 crore for Q2 FY25, up 18% from last year.
Total income climbed to ₹6,582.7 crore, and the news sent shares up by as much as 8% on Wednesday.
Profit growth amid slow premium expansion
ICICI Lombard's profit is growing faster than its overall business, likely due to factors such as improved profitability and investment income.
The company says it expects to outpace the general insurance industry by 1-2% next year—even though premium growth has been slow and segments like motor insurance are feeling the pinch from rising claim costs.
Interim dividend of ₹6.5 per share announced
On top of strong results, ICICI Lombard announced an interim dividend of ₹6.5 per share.
It's a move that shows confidence and rewards investors, even as the insurance sector faces tough competition and shifting market trends.