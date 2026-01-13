ICICI Lombard's Q3 profit takes a dip, but premiums and health insurance soar Business Jan 13, 2026

ICICI Lombard's net profit dropped 9% this quarter to ₹658.76 crore, but that's not the whole story.

The company actually grew its net premiums by 17%, hitting nearly ₹6,000 crore, and saw a solid 14.8% bump in gross premiums too.