ICICI Prudential launches 3 lifecycle funds automatically shifting toward debt
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund just rolled out three new life cycle funds, 2031, 2036, and 2041, designed for people who want their investments to adapt as they get closer to their goals.
These funds are open for investment from August 26 to September 9 and automatically shift from stocks to debt options as the target year approaches.
Glide path strategy with ₹100 minimum
Each fund follows a glide path strategy: they start off with more equity (think growth potential) and gradually move toward debt (more stability) as time goes on.
You can also get exposure to gold, silver ETFs, and commodity derivatives, up to 10% of the portfolio.
Minimum investment is just ₹100; there's no entry load, but if you exit within three years, exit loads up to 3% apply.
Both direct and regular plans are available.