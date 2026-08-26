ICICI Prudential launches 3 lifecycle funds automatically shifting toward debt

Each fund follows a glide path strategy: they start off with more equity (think growth potential) and gradually move toward debt (more stability) as time goes on.

You can also get exposure to gold, silver ETFs, and commodity derivatives, up to 10% of the portfolio.

Minimum investment is just ₹100; there's no entry load, but if you exit within three years, exit loads up to 3% apply.

Both direct and regular plans are available.