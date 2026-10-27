ICICI Prudential launches BSE Power ETF for India's power sector

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund just rolled out the BSE Power ETF, giving you a simple way to invest in India's fast-growing power sector.

The fund is open for subscription from October 26-30, 2026, and tracks the BSE Power Index, which features major players like NTPC, Tata Power, Adani Power, Bharat Heavy Electricals, and Power Grid Corporation of India.

Vipin Bhandari, Head of Retail Business at ICICI Prudential AMC, said, "With the launch of ICICI Prudential BSE Power ETF, investors can access a diversified basket of companies across this value chain through a single investment," and "As India's energy needs continue to evolve, the scheme provides investors with an avenue to participate in the long-term potential of the power sector."