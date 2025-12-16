ICICI Prudential's IPO becomes India's 4th most subscribed ever Business Dec 16, 2025

ICICI Prudential AMC just pulled off one of the biggest IPOs in India, racking up ₹3 lakh crore (~$36 billion) in bids.

That makes it the fourth most subscribed IPO ever here, right behind giants like Reliance Power, LG Electronics India, and Bajaj Housing Finance.

The ₹10,600 crore ($1.3 billion) offering saw huge buzz from all corners—big investors oversubscribed their share by 124 times, while retail folks and ICICI Bank shareholders also jumped in enthusiastically, with their portions subscribed 2.5 times and 9.8 times, respectively.