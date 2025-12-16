Nasdaq's 24-hour trading plan: What it means for Indian markets Business Dec 16, 2025

Nasdaq wants to roll out 24-hour trading for US stocks, which could make it easier for Indian markets to keep up with global news in real time.

While this move is a big step toward nonstop trading, experts say it probably won't shake up how things work in India too much.

With foreign holdings of US equities reaching $17 trillion last year, any changes there tend to ripple out everywhere—including here.