Nasdaq's 24-hour trading plan: What it means for Indian markets
Nasdaq wants to roll out 24-hour trading for US stocks, which could make it easier for Indian markets to keep up with global news in real time.
While this move is a big step toward nonstop trading, experts say it probably won't shake up how things work in India too much.
With foreign holdings of US equities reaching $17 trillion last year, any changes there tend to ripple out everywhere—including here.
What this means for Indian investors
Ross Maxwell from VT Markets points out that with round-the-clock US trading, Indian investors won't have to wait overnight to see how global events affect their stocks—reactions could be much quicker now.
This might mean more overnight ups and downs, especially in sectors like IT and pharma.
Still, most experts agree that what really drives the Indian market are local factors like growth and policy—not just what's happening on Wall Street.