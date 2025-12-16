Vijayawada's Make in India SME Summit: What went down
On December 13, Vijayawada hosted the ET Make in India SME Summit, drawing MSMEs, bankers, experts, and policymakers from across the region.
This was one stop in a 20-city tour aiming to boost local business growth and market access.
What was discussed?
Big ideas were on the table—like building 175 new industrial parks to support local businesses.
Speakers tackled issues such as funding challenges and how MSMEs can bridge digital skill gaps.
Startups shared cool solutions too, from using farm data for easier loans to pushing electric vehicle innovation right out of Vijayawada.
Why does it matter?
The summit wasn't just talk—it connected small businesses directly with lenders and support programs through networking meets and subsidized resources.
Plus, groups like FAPSIA and FICCI FLO highlighted fresh efforts to upskill workers and empower rural women entrepreneurs.
The vibe? Helping Vijayawada's homegrown companies scale up for a bigger stage.