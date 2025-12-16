FanCode extends F1 streaming rights in India until 2028
FanCode is keeping Formula 1 action streaming in India for three more years, locking in exclusive rights until 2028.
That means fans can keep catching every practice, qualifying, Sprint, and Grand Prix—with commentary available in Tamil and Hindi.
More than just live races
FanCode isn't stopping at live streams—they're also bringing fans the Gearbox podcast by Indian creators and organizing fan screenings.
Plus, F1 TV Pro/Premium subscriptions are on offer for those who want even more.
FanCode's coverage also reaches Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, though F1 TV Pro/Premium subscriptions via FanCode are only available in India.
F1 fever rising among young Indians
F1's popularity is seriously taking off here—Nielsen says Indian fan numbers have jumped 41% since 2022, especially among Gen Z and women.
Looking ahead to the 2026 season (starting March 5 in Melbourne), expect big changes: Cadillac's debut, Audi-Sauber's new era, lighter cars with sustainable fuels and active aero—and Arvid Lindbladt (with Indian roots) joining Racing Bulls.