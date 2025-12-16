Turtlemint gets SEBI's go-ahead for ₹2,000cr IPO Business Dec 16, 2025

Turtlemint just got SEBI's approval to reportedly plan to raise up to ₹2,000 crore through its IPO.

The company filed its draft documents in May 2025 and is now prepping for a public debut.

Founded in 2015, Turtlemint connects customers with insurance advisors and insurers, making it easier to buy motor, health, and life policies.