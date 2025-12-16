Turtlemint gets SEBI's go-ahead for ₹2,000cr IPO
Turtlemint just got SEBI's approval to reportedly plan to raise up to ₹2,000 crore through its IPO.
The company filed its draft documents in May 2025 and is now prepping for a public debut.
Founded in 2015, Turtlemint connects customers with insurance advisors and insurers, making it easier to buy motor, health, and life policies.
What does Turtlemint actually do?
Turtlemint has helped sell 1.6 crore insurance policies so far and also offers mutual funds and loans via its digital platform.
Its Turtlefin SaaS tools are used by banks, NBFCs, and e-commerce players.
In FY25, revenue jumped 33% to ₹675 crore—even though the company posted a net loss of ₹47 crore.
Other details
The IPO will be managed by ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, and Motilal Oswal.
With big names like PB Fintech already listed and Acko planning an IPO by 2027, Turtlemint is joining a growing club of insurtech firms going public.