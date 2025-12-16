Indian rupee hits record low of 91.03 against the dollar
The Indian rupee just dropped to its lowest ever—91.03 against the US dollar.
This big slide is mostly because of delays in a US-India trade deal, a wave of foreign investors pulling their money out, and a widening current account deficit.
What's driving the fall—and why it matters
According to Anil Kumar Bhansali from Finrex Treasury Advisors, there's a shortage of rupees and there is strong demand for dollars from exporters, speculators, and foreign investors—exporters are holding onto their dollars and oil speculators are adding to the demand.
The rupee has lost nearly 6% this year, making it Asia's worst-performing currency.
Over $18 billion has left Indian stocks in 2025 alone, hitting markets hard: Sensex fell by 533 points and Nifty dropped by 167 points for a second day straight.
With all this volatility, people expect the Reserve Bank of India might step in soon.