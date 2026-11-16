ICICI Securities gives Grasim Industries buy rating, sets ₹4,000 target
ICICI Securities is feeling optimistic about Grasim Industries, giving it a buy rating and setting a target price of ₹4,000 per share, even though the company hit some bumps last quarter.
Grasim's paint business saw revenues drop 20% in Q2 FY27, and combined with its B2B e-commerce losses, the total hit was about ₹3.2 billion.
Grasim Industries targets 50% paint growth
Grasim isn't backing down from its goals. The company is aiming for a 50% jump in paint division revenue in H2FY27 and hopes to break even in B2B e-commerce by late FY27.
While higher crude prices have trimmed profit estimates by 11%, ICICI Securities still sees solid long-term potential, especially with UltraTech Cement's updated valuation adding to the big picture.