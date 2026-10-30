ICICI Securities gives Hero MotoCorp buy rating with ₹6,000 target
Business
ICICI Securities just gave Hero MotoCorp a buy rating with a ₹6,000 price target.
The call comes after strong Q2 FY2027 results driven by festive sales, though they expect demand to cool off a bit ahead.
Still, the outlook is upbeat: ICICI believes Hero's growth story isn't slowing down anytime soon.
Hero's Vida turns gross margin positive
Hero MotoCorp is aiming for steady mid-to-high single-digit growth in the second half of FY2027, thanks to solid scooter sales (both petrol and electric) and better export numbers.
They're also expanding into new markets and focusing on keeping margins healthy by cutting costs and tweaking their product mix.
Plus, their Vida electric brand turned gross margin positive: another reason ICICI thinks this stock is worth watching.