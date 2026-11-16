ICICI Securities gives Natco Pharma buy rating with ₹1,065 target
ICICI Securities is recommending Natco Pharma as a buy, setting a target price of ₹1,065.
This comes after Natco beat expectations in Q2FY27, even with the lack of gRevlimid exclusivity.
The firm points to strong growth in the company's medicine sales and some big plans for expansion.
Natco Pharma formulation sales up 32.7%
Natco's formulation sales jumped 32.7% quarter-on-quarter, with Indian sales up 38% year-on-year thanks to products like semaglutide. Brazil saw an impressive 80% sales boost too.
Looking ahead, Natco aims to launch new medicines in the US Canada, and Brazil (like carfilzomib and trabectedin), plus a US launch of semaglutide by FY32.
They're also eyeing monetisation of investments in eGenesis and M&A with a healthy cash reserve of ₹2,250 crore to keep growing shareholder value.