ICICI Securities gives Natco Pharma buy rating with ₹1,065 target

Natco's formulation sales jumped 32.7% quarter-on-quarter, with Indian sales up 38% year-on-year thanks to products like semaglutide. Brazil saw an impressive 80% sales boost too.

Looking ahead, Natco aims to launch new medicines in the US Canada, and Brazil (like carfilzomib and trabectedin), plus a US launch of semaglutide by FY32.

They're also eyeing monetisation of investments in eGenesis and M&A with a healthy cash reserve of ₹2,250 crore to keep growing shareholder value.