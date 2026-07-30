ICICI Securities gives Netweb buy after Q1 revenue jumps 172%

Netweb's order pipeline hit ₹104.1 billion, up 151% from last year, and it landed a huge IndiaAI mission deal worth ₹4,300 million in Q1 FY27.

Strong supplier partnerships have helped the company deliver even better results.

Because of improved margins and performance, ICICI Securities has bumped up its valuation basis to a forward P/E of 66 times and raised earnings estimates for the next two years.