ICICI Securities gives Suzlon Energy buy rating, ₹55 target
Business
ICICI Securities just gave Suzlon Energy a buy rating, aiming for a target price of ₹55.
The company's order book is looking strong at 6 GW (more than double what it delivered in FY26), and wind turbine deliveries are up 21% year-over-year in the first half of FY27.
Suzlon Energy revenue 26% EBITDA flat
Suzlon pulled in 26% more revenue in Q2 FY27 thanks to record deliveries, but rising costs and their new Suzlon 2.0 project have kept EBITDA and profit largely flat.
Even so, management is optimistic about hitting a 15% to 16% margin for FY27, with H2 FY27 operating leverage to aid margins.