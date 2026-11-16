ICICI Securities retains 'buy' on Hitachi Energy India, TP ₹40,000

Hitachi Energy India just posted a 65% jump in revenue (now at ₹3,000 crore) and a 45% rise in adjusted PAT.

Even with some margin pressure, it was holding EBITDA margin at 16.5% (+20bps YoY).

Orders are pouring in, up 86% year over year, which means more projects lined up for the future.

With major high-voltage projects ahead, analysts expect earnings to keep growing.