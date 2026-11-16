ICICI Securities retains buy rating on Bajaj Finance at ₹1,350
ICICI Securities is feeling confident about Bajaj Finance, keeping its buy rating and setting a target price of ₹1,350.
The company just raised ₹17,500 crore, which should help drive profits without dropping its return on equity (still aiming to sustain an RoE of ~20%).
Bajaj Finance eyes retail-credit market 2030
Bajaj Finance has been growing fast, with assets and profits both climbing sharply over the years.
They're looking to grab more of the retail credit market by 2030 and plan to keep growth strong while staying financially healthy.
With low debt levels and a focus on steady returns, they seem ready for bigger things ahead.