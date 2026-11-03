ICICI Securities sets ₹240 target for Fusion Finance after Q2FY27
ICICI Securities is bullish on Fusion Finance, recommending the stock with a ₹240 target price in their latest report (November 3, 2026).
The company's Q2FY27 performance stood out, hitting a 4% Return on Assets, much ahead of the previously indicated Q4FY27 timeline.
Since Sanjay Garyali took the helm in March 2025, Fusion has tightened its business model and boosted efficiency.
Fusion Finance credit costs under 2%
Fusion Finance has kept credit costs impressively low (under 2%) and maintained strong collection rates, even with rising interest rates and tricky weather this year.
Their risk management looks solid too: exposure to higher-risk states like Maharashtra and Karnataka is limited, and they've built up over 90% coverage on risky assets.
All of this points to steady profits ahead, matching ICICI's upbeat outlook for the company.