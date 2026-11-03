ICICI Securities sets ₹240 target for Fusion Finance after Q2FY27

ICICI Securities is bullish on Fusion Finance, recommending the stock with a ₹240 target price in their latest report (November 3, 2026).

The company's Q2FY27 performance stood out, hitting a 4% Return on Assets, much ahead of the previously indicated Q4FY27 timeline.

Since Sanjay Garyali took the helm in March 2025, Fusion has tightened its business model and boosted efficiency.