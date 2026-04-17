Iconiq invests $3 billion in AI, grows $26 billion fund
Business
Iconiq, the firm trusted by tech heavyweights like Mark Zuckerberg and NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, is making a big move into artificial intelligence.
They put more than $3 billion into AI startups in 2025, growing their already massive $26 billion venture capital pool and stepping up alongside Silicon Valley's top investors.
Iconiq funds outperform, boost Anthropic valuation
Iconiq's bets on AI are already paying off: their early funds have outperformed most of the industry.
They've led major investments in companies like Anthropic, helping double its valuation.
Plus, with a strong global network, Iconiq connects AI startups with key funding and opportunities that could shape the future of tech.