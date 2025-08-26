ICRA: Corporate revenue growth to hit 5-6% in Q2 FY2026

Private investments may slow down, but government spending will help

Among 585 listed companies (excluding financials), consumer durables, retail, and hospitality led the way in Q1 with solid revenue gains.

Real estate and construction saw weaker demand, causing an overall dip compared to the previous quarter—but operating profit margins (OPM) stood at 18.1% overall in Q1 FY2026, with telecom and cement among the sectors benefiting from better demand and operating leverage.

Looking ahead, private investments might slow down due to global jitters, but government spending is likely to keep economic activity afloat even if things cool off later in FY2026.