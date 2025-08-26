Next Article
RBI's Consumer Confidence Survey for September 2025 kicks off
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just rolled out its latest Consumer Confidence Surveys for September 2025, reaching both urban and rural households.
These surveys, which happen every quarter, ask people how they feel about things like the economy, jobs, income, prices, and spending.
RBI uses what people share to help decide on key monetary policies.
Urban surveys are happening in 19 big cities
Urban surveys are happening in 19 big cities—think Mumbai and Delhi—while the rural version covers all 31 states and UTs.
Households compare their current situation to last year and share hopes for next year.
You might get a visit from survey teams or fill out the form online via RBI's website.
The RBI says these opinions provide valuable insights for monetary policy decisions.