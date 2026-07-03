IDBI Bank posts 15% YoY business growth to ₹5.84L/cr
Business
IDBI Bank just posted a solid 15% year-on-year boost in its total business for the quarter ending June 2026, reaching ₹5.84 lakh crore.
The growth came from more people parking their money with the bank (deposits up 10%) and a big leap in loans given out (net advances up 22%).
IDBI Bank deposits ₹3.25L/cr, advances ₹2.59L/cr
Deposits hit ₹3.25 lakh crore, with current and savings accounts (CASA) growing by 7% to ₹1.42 lakh crore, showing steady trust from customers.
Loans outpaced deposits, jumping to ₹2.59 lakh crore as more folks and businesses borrowed this quarter.
Despite all this action, IDBI's share price dipped slightly on July 3 to ₹83.70 on the NSE.