IDBI Bank posts 15% YoY business growth to ₹5.84L/cr Business Jul 03, 2026

IDBI Bank just posted a solid 15% year-on-year boost in its total business for the quarter ending June 2026, reaching ₹5.84 lakh crore.

The growth came from more people parking their money with the bank (deposits up 10%) and a big leap in loans given out (net advances up 22%).