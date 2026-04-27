IDBI Bank privatization review meeting set for April 27 2026
Business
IDBI Bank's long-awaited privatization is picking up pace, with a key review meeting lined up for April 27, 2026.
After earlier bids didn't quite hit the mark, officials are taking a fresh look at the bank's value to match today's market.
The meeting, led by top government secretaries, aims to get this major sale back on track.
DIPAM NITI Aayog update IDBI valuation
The focus will be on updating how IDBI is valued and making the sale process more appealing to potential buyers.
Teams from DIPAM and NITI Aayog will talk through new strategies and set clear timelines to finally move things forward.
This push is part of a bigger plan to get more private players into India's banking sector and marks another step in the government's commitment to reform.