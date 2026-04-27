IDBI Bank privatization review meeting set for April 27 2026

DIPAM NITI Aayog update IDBI valuation

The focus will be on updating how IDBI is valued and making the sale process more appealing to potential buyers.

Teams from DIPAM and NITI Aayog will talk through new strategies and set clear timelines to finally move things forward.

This push is part of a bigger plan to get more private players into India's banking sector and marks another step in the government's commitment to reform.