IDBI Bank Q2 FY27 profit down 39% 2,205cr ex-one-time-sale +14%
Business
IDBI Bank's net profit for Q2 FY27 dropped 39% to ₹2,205 crore, mainly because last year's numbers got a big boost from a one-time investment sale.
If you take that out, though, profits actually grew 14%, which shows the bank's regular business is on solid ground.
IDBI Bank gross NPA at 2.12%
Even with a 49% dip in net interest income, IDBI Bank improved its asset quality: gross NPA ratio improved to 2.12% and its net NPA ratio declined to 0.17%.
Deposits jumped 17% and lending was up 18%.
Plus, the bank's current account and savings account (CASA) ratio hit 43.82%, and its net interest margin climbed to 4.11%.
All in all, they're managing their finances pretty well despite market challenges.