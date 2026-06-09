IDBI Bank should be sold in FY27, says report
What's the story
The strategic divestment of IDBI Bank is now expected to be completed in FY27, government sources have said to Moneycontrol. The process is still underway despite some delays, with the Centre willing to review the reserve price for the deal. The government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which own about 95% of IDBI Bank, are looking to sell a total of 60.72% stake along with management control.
Stake sale
Bidders conducting due diligence
The government plans to divest a 30.48% stake while LIC will offload 30.24%. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had previously said that the authorities would continue with the divestment process. Shortlisted bidders are currently conducting due diligence as part of this ongoing transaction, according to a recent written reply in Parliament by the Minister of State for Finance.
Recovery
IDBI Bank's return to profitability
Mumbai-based IDBI Bank, which was once plagued by high bad loans, has now returned to profitability after a long clean-up process. This included capital support as well as a significant reduction in non-performing assets (NPAs). The bank's recovery is a positive sign for potential investors as the strategic sale process continues.