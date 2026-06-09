The process is still underway despite some delays

IDBI Bank should be sold in FY27, says report

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:50 pm Jun 09, 202607:50 pm

What's the story

The strategic divestment of IDBI Bank is now expected to be completed in FY27, government sources have said to Moneycontrol. The process is still underway despite some delays, with the Centre willing to review the reserve price for the deal. The government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which own about 95% of IDBI Bank, are looking to sell a total of 60.72% stake along with management control.