IDBI Bank to announce Q4 and FY26 results April 30

IDBI Q3 profit ₹1,935cr down 47%

In the December quarter (Q3 FY26), IDBI Bank's profit was ₹1,935 crore, slightly higher than last year but down a big 47% from the previous three months.

Even though interest income and net interest income dropped, the bank's total business actually grew by 12%, thanks to more deposits and loans.

So while profits dipped, business activity stayed strong overall.