IDBI Bank to announce Q4 and FY26 results April 30
Business
IDBI Bank is set to reveal its financial results for the last quarter and the full year on April 30, 2026.
The bank's stock was trading 1.38% higher, touching an intraday high of ₹79.06.
IDBI Q3 profit ₹1,935cr down 47%
In the December quarter (Q3 FY26), IDBI Bank's profit was ₹1,935 crore, slightly higher than last year but down a big 47% from the previous three months.
Even though interest income and net interest income dropped, the bank's total business actually grew by 12%, thanks to more deposits and loans.
So while profits dipped, business activity stayed strong overall.