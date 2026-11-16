IDBI staff to strike Dec 3 over Fairfax Financial sale
IDBI Bank staff across India are gearing up for a strike on December 3, protesting the government's decision to sell a majority stake in the bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings.
The unions feel IDBI is a national asset and warn that if their concerns aren't heard, longer strikes could follow.
Congress demands probe into IDBI sale
The government has approved selling 60.72% of IDBI Bank, held by itself and LIC, to Fairfax for roughly ₹530 billion as part of its privatization push.
Congress has slammed the move, calling it a "scam" over alleged undervaluation, and demanding an investigation into what they see as a controversial foreign takeover.