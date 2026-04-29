ideaForge teams with Japan's DMP to build Di1 AI drones

ideaForge eyes Japan and global expansion

The global drone industry is set to more than double by 2030, and Japan's role is growing fast.

By working with DMP, ideaForge hopes to make a mark in Japan and expand worldwide, especially for defense, security, and industrial uses.

CEO Ankit Mehta summed it up: teaming up with DMP means delivering cutting-edge drone solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers.