ideaForge teams with Japan's DMP to build Di1 AI drones
Business
ideaForge is teaming up with Japan's Digital Media Professionals (DMP) to build next-generation AI-powered drones.
With DMP's Di1 technology on board, these drones will be better at handling tough situations.
Plus, DMP will take care of getting the drones into the Japanese market, including training and support.
ideaForge eyes Japan and global expansion
The global drone industry is set to more than double by 2030, and Japan's role is growing fast.
By working with DMP, ideaForge hopes to make a mark in Japan and expand worldwide, especially for defense, security, and industrial uses.
CEO Ankit Mehta summed it up: teaming up with DMP means delivering cutting-edge drone solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers.