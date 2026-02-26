IDFC First Bank fraud: KPMG probing ₹590cr scam

Bank's swift action saves its reputation

After the fraud came to light, the bank launched an internal review, informed regulators, filed a police complaint and appointed KPMG for a forensic probe.

By February 25, 2026, all four accused were arrested by Haryana's anti-corruption bureau under serious charges like cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

Acting fast, IDFC First Bank reimbursed ₹583 crore—including interest—to affected departments.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders are now calling for a CBI probe as a special team continues investigating how it all happened.